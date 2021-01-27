Linear Price Up 56.5% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $34.26 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear token can currently be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded 56.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00073867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.00902268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00049448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.02 or 0.04399451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,180,829 tokens. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linear

Linear can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

