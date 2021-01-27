Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Price Down 6% After Insider Selling

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares dropped 6% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 2,738,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 1,296,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Specifically, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,825,507 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,917 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LQDA. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $121.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 82.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 30.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.