Liquidity Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $85,568.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 39.4% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $741,029.87 and approximately $85,568.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00131155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00286641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00068193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00068821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00036375 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

