Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 34.1% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $5,011.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00435157 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,721.12 or 0.99053127 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000137 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 708,700,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

