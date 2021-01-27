Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $20.28. 8,596,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 10,616,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

