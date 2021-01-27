Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 10,654 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $149,598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,649 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $103,095,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 962,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,393,000 after buying an additional 40,123 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.97. 30,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

