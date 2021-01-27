Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,125 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 383,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

KO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 239,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,986,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

