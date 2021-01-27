Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,963 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for about 1.9% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $165,990,000 after purchasing an additional 109,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Twitter by 105.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,456 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Twitter by 173.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Twitter by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,610,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 327,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,691 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 266,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,323,393. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of -35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $56.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

