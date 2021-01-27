Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 5,496 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after acquiring an additional 119,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.43. 110,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,696,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.