Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.48.

DISCA traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.55. 1,164,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,589,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $40.97.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.