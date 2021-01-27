Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,293 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,044,000 after acquiring an additional 431,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,101 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $55.12. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,157. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01.

