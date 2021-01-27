Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.8% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Argus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,716. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.73. The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.