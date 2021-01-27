Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 5,057 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,194 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,779,684. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

