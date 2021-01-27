Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 568 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in AON by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AON traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $209.96. 1,393,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.46.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

