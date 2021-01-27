Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.68.

RY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $83.46. 576,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.64%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

