Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.9% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 106,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 613 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.69. 110,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,446. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $206.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average of $106.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

