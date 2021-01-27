Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,637 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,113,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 656,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,968,129. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

