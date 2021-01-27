Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 661 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 2.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.88. 20,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,887. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

