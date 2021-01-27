Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,999 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.67. 193,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,230,791. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

