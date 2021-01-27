Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) were down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 8,180,819 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,285,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

LYG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investec cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 80,157 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 672.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,372 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 68,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.