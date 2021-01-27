loanDepot Plans $300 Million IPO for February 4th (LDI)

loanDepot (LDI) is planning to raise $300 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, February 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 15,000,000 shares at $19.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, loanDepot generated $3.4 billion in revenue and $1.5 billion in net income.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Citigroup, Jefferies and UBS Investment Bank served as the underwriters for the IPO and JMP Securities, Nomura, Piper Sandler, Raymond James and William Blair were co-managers.

loanDepot provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “loanDepot is a customer-centric, technology-empowered residential mortgage platform with a widely recognized consumer brand. We launched our business in 2010 to disrupt the legacy mortgage industry and make obtaining a mortgage a positive experience for consumers. We have built a leading technology platform, designed around the consumer, which has redefined the mortgage process. Our digital-first approach has allowed us to become one of the fastest-growing, at-scale mortgage originators in the U.S. We are the second-largest retail-focused non-bank mortgage originator and the fifth-largest overall retail originator, according to Inside Mortgage Finance. We originated $79.4 billion of loans for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2020, and experienced 116% year-over-year origination volume growth for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020. “.

loanDepot was founded in 2010 and has 8614 employees. The company is located at 26642 Towne Centre Drive, Foothill Ranch, California 92610, US and can be reached via phone at (888) 337-6888 or on the web at http://www.loandepot.com.

