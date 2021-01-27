Lobstex Trading Down 7.3% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.16 million and $52,393.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,184,855 coins and its circulating supply is 21,184,843 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

