LockTrip Hits Market Capitalization of $9.92 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. LockTrip has a market cap of $9.92 million and $8,983.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001190 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

