LockTrip Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,934.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $4,934.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002149 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001205 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

