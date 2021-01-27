Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,694.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,267.56 or 0.04129624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00402101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.01234232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.00523616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00425309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00261201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00022738 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

