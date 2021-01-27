Loopring (LRC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $104.12 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $495.05 million and $104.12 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.81 or 0.00899076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00051382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.53 or 0.04389727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,335,499 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring Token Trading

