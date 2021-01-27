Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00131155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00286641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00068193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00068821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00036375 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, CoinMex, IDAX and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

