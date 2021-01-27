Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post $19.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.75 billion to $19.62 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $16.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $88.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.04 billion to $88.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.55 billion to $86.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $173.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

