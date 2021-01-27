Lowland Investment Company Plc (LWI.L) (LON:LWI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,184.05

Lowland Investment Company Plc (LWI.L) (LON:LWI)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,184.05 and traded as low as $1,160.00. Lowland Investment Company Plc (LWI.L) shares last traded at $1,172.50, with a volume of 14,005 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £316.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,184.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,020.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Lowland Investment Company Plc (LWI.L)’s payout ratio is presently -15.52%.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

