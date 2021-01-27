LPA Group Plc (LPA.L) (LON:LPA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $84.51

LPA Group Plc (LPA.L) (LON:LPA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.51 and traded as high as $92.00. LPA Group Plc (LPA.L) shares last traded at $88.50, with a volume of 36,808 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The firm has a market cap of £11.20 million and a P/E ratio of 30.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.81.

About LPA Group Plc (LPA.L) (LON:LPA)

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers aircraft ground power supply connectors, circuit breakers, connecters, contractors, door switches, fans, fluorescent and LED lighting, niphan fire resistant and industrial connectors, rail auxiliary power systems, rail electric cabinets, rail inter-electrical connectors, rail repair and refurbishment, railway control and monitoring services, relays, sockets for hermetically sealed relays, and USB charging, as well as electronics and design manufacturing, pipe and cable supports, and LPA transport+ support solutions.

