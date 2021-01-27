Luceco plc (LUCE.L) (LON:LUCE) Trading Down 2.6%

Luceco plc (LUCE.L) (LON:LUCE)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 253.60 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40). 168,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 215,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.49).

The company has a market cap of £418.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 262.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.76.

In related news, insider Giles Brand sold 4,000,000 shares of Luceco plc (LUCE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £10,000,000 ($13,065,064.02).

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

