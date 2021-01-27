Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $330.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.78 and a 200-day moving average of $342.99.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.