Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $13.80 to $12.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

