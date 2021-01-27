Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $15.36. 76,714,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 18,277,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $13.80 to $12.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.
The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.
In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LUMN)
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
