Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $15.36. 76,714,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 18,277,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $13.80 to $12.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.