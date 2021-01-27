Lunyr (LUN) Price Reaches $0.0966

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $222,032.81 and $29,138.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can now be bought for about $0.0966 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00929289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00050413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.89 or 0.04390083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017999 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

