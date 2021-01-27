Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Shares Down 10.1%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s stock price was down 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 3,662,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,621,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68.

Luokung Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.