LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.
LVMUY traded up $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.00. 147,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,412. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22.
About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne
LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.
