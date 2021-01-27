LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

LVMUY traded up $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.00. 147,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,412. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock. Fisher Asset Management grew its stake in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,901,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,469 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management’s holdings in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne were worth $248,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

