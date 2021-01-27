Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Down 7%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.62. 8,938,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 6,326,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lyft from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 875,047 shares of company stock worth $43,503,722 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

