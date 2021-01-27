M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Declares — Dividend of $8.00

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 8.00 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MDC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

