MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.49 and last traded at $55.97. Approximately 952,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 563,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -69.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $115,536.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,383 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,680. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 81.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

