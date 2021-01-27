MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading Down 9.6%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s share price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $20.05. 937,346 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 741,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 164.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,560,000 after buying an additional 2,234,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MacroGenics by 47.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,181,000 after buying an additional 740,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after buying an additional 304,206 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,305,000 after acquiring an additional 122,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 24.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 581,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 113,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.