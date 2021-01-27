Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.76

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 21937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Get Macy's alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,362 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after buying an additional 2,552,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,762,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after buying an additional 338,113 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,288,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after buying an additional 907,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.