Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.45

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$4.30, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.

The stock has a market cap of C$251.86 million and a PE ratio of 9.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.69 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

