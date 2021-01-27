Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Down 5.1%

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $164.21 and last traded at $164.22. Approximately 546,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 203,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.96.

MSGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $22,815,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $4,234,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $1,785,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

