Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 1.0275 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:MMP traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $44.41. 1,652,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

