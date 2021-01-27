Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.28 and last traded at $69.80. 2,837,861 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,645,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.50 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Magna International by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,617,000 after buying an additional 4,867,003 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 969.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 550,430 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,597,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,545,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

