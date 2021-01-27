MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Achieves $8.61 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One MahaDAO token can now be bought for approximately $10.99 or 0.00036089 BTC on major exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00050763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00133377 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00295515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00069034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00070489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00037342 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,601 tokens. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

MahaDAO Token Trading

MahaDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

