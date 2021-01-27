MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Down 25.8% Over Last Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO token can now be bought for $11.81 or 0.00037476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00133165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00285672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00068680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00069440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00036257 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,601 tokens. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

MahaDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.