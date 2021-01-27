Maker (MKR) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,368.06 or 0.04410985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $146.39 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00068952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.81 or 0.00905419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00051528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017784 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

