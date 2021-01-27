Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Truist

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 373,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 69,950 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 361,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 70,915 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 724,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 197,502 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.